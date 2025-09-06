Morrison Heritage Museum’s Sept. 21 program to feature Tampico’s 150th anniversary

Ronald Reagan's Birthplace and Museum are located in the 100 block of South Main Street in Tampico. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Monthly programming resumes Sunday, Sept. 21, at Morrison’s Heritage Museum.

The program will feature Tampico, which was founded in 1871 by J. W. Glassburn and incorporated in 1875. The first families, however, settled there in 1855.

The town celebrated 2025 as its sesquicentennial anniversary. Committee Chair Janee Blackert will present a PowerPoint presentation to illustrate the birthplace of President Ronald Reagan and more.

Included for display will be items from the Tampico 1975 centennial celebration, which inspired the 2025 event. Tampico-area Reagan family members are especially welcome. See the family Bible at the museum.

The museum is located at 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison. Front and back doors open at 1 p.m. the day of the program, which will begin promptly at 1:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

The building is accessible to all from a ramp in the back parking lot.