Dixon man charged with aggravated battery, assault, accused of chasing family member with knife

A Dixon man has been charged with aggravated battery and several other offenses after police said he chased a family member with a knife and injured a person who disarmed him.

Ian O. Dunbar, 27, of Dixon was charged Wednesday, Sept. 3, in connection with a call that brought Dixon police officers to the 600 block of North Galena Avenue about 10:30 a.m. that day.

Ian Dunbar (Photo provided by Dixon Police Department)

Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a knife, the caller indicating there were three individuals involved, according to a news release. While officers were en route, the caller said the individuals were running north and had entered the parking lot of Huffy’s Marathon gas station in the 700 block of North Galena Ave., according to the release.

During the course of the investigation, police determined Dunbar had been armed with a large knife and was chasing a family member. A good Samaritan intervened and was able to disarm Dunbar, police said. The good Samaritan suffered injuries during the struggle with Dunbar, police said in the release. Police did not release information about the extent of that person’s injuries.

Dunbar is charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, domestic battery, aggravated assault, carrying or possessing a knife with intent and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, according to police.

Dunbar was processed and transported to the Lee County Jail, where he remains jailed after his pretrial release was denied Thursday. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 17.