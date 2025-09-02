Brazi’s Aesthetics brings Brazilian beauty expertise to Rock Falls

What began as a career in critical care nursing has evolved into a growing aesthetics and wellness business for Delaine Barbosa, the owner of Brazi’s Aesthetics in Rock Falls.

Barbosa, originally from Brazil, named her business as a nod to her heritage and the country’s advanced techniques in the beauty and healthcare industry.

“I moved here when I was 16… Brazil is really ahead when it comes to this beauty healthcare industry, they’re always innovating,” Barbosa said. “I eventually want to bring more of that to my location.”

Brazi’s Aesthetics offers a variety of services, including Botox, fillers, micro-needling, vitamin wellness injections and IV drips. Barbosa also plans to introduce chemical peels.

While her current offerings focus on aesthetics, her vision reaches further. Barbosa is finishing her nurse practitioner program and intends to expand into functional medicine – an approach that addresses root causes of health issues rather than just symptoms.

“I do want to eventually expand more with the wellness part of it as well,” Barbosa said. “I want to focus on functional medicine… different testing, different forms of approaching illness and chronic conditions.”

Before opening Brazi’s, Barbosa worked as a critical care nurse. While she valued that experience, it left her wanting more freedom and fulfillment.

“I loved a lot of critical care, but it got to a point where it just felt like I wasn’t really doing enough for people,” Barbosa said. “You’re very limited on what you can do in certain cases… I needed something different.”

Frequent visits to Brazil, and exposure to medical spas owned by friends, planted the seed for a new path. Inspired and motivated, Barbosa pursued training in Chicago, secured a medical director, and launched Brazi’s Aesthetics under Illinois’ regulations, which she said allows nurses to practice under a physician’s supervision.

She said her journey from aspiring doctor to entrepreneur has been unexpected but meaningful.

“I wasn’t expecting to go into nursing ever, really… I actually wanted to go to medical school,” Barbosa said. “But one thing just kind of led to another… I always find a way to be where I’m supposed to be.”

Brazi’s Aesthetics is located at 721 W. Rock Falls Road and is open by appointment only. For updates or bookings, visit its Facebook page.