Beyond Trim: Preventing high cholesterol

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that your body makes. You need a small amount, but too much cholesterol can cause health problems.

Cholesterol travels around the body by hitchhiking a ride on particles of fat and protein called lipoproteins. Two of these proteins include HDL or high-density lipoprotein, and LDL or low-density lipoprotein.

We often refer to HDL and LDL as “good” and “bad” cholesterol. The HDL or “good” cholesterol carrier transports cholesterol to the liver where your body can dispose of it. The LDL or “bad” cholesterol carrier carries cholesterol around in your arteries where it can lodge in the artery walls, forming deposits known as plaques. When these plaques get disrupted, they can cause a heart attack.

If your body makes more cholesterol than it needs, there could be several reasons, and most of them are related to your lifestyle. For example, having Type 2 diabetes increases your risk for high cholesterol. Excess weight, diet, and physical activity can also influence cholesterol production. The good news is that healthy behaviors can lower your risk. Here is the CDC’s advice:

Limit foods high in saturated fat (like cheese, fatty meats, and dairy desserts) and tropical oils (such as palm oil). Choose foods that are low in saturated fat, trans fat, sodium (salt), and added sugars. These foods include lean meats, seafood, beans, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Eat foods naturally high in fiber, such as oatmeal and beans, and high in unsaturated fats like those found in avocados, olive oil, and nuts. These foods may help prevent high levels of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol while increasing HDL or “good” cholesterol levels.

Maintain a healthy weight. Excess body fat affects how your body uses cholesterol and slows down your body’s ability to remove LDL cholesterol from your blood.

Get regular physical activity. It helps you maintain a healthy weight and lower your cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

Quit smoking. Smoking damages your blood vessels, speeds up the hardening of the arteries, and greatly increases your risk for heart disease.

Many people in the United States have elevated cholesterol levels but since high cholesterol does not typically cause symptoms, you may not be aware of it. For that reason, it’s a good idea to have your cholesterol checked.

