Franklin Creek Conservation Association to host Grist Mill Market Day on Sept. 20

From deer to ducks and turtles to turkeys, the Franklin Creek Conservation Association's wildlife museum has a broad range of animal displays. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Franklin Creek Conservation Association will host a Grist Mill Market Day on Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include Franklin Creek Corn Grinding and a wildlife display.

Join to watch the big wheel of the grist mill turn on, powered by the waters of Franklin Creek.

Corn-grinding demonstrations will be offered twice throughout the day at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Come see the new wildlife display exhibit in the second floor and enjoy a day in the park.

Vendors will be set up on the front lawn and barbecue beef sandwiches and grilled hot dogs will be available for purchase along with mini corn muffins and other treats.

The gift shop will be open with hats, T-shirts, paintings, hoodies, mugs and more. Mill tours will be available throughout the day and fresh ground cornmeal will be available to buy. The Grist Mill is located at 1893 Twist Road in Franklin Grove.