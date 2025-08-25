Sterling teacher bequeaths $220K legacy gift, derived through McDonald’s stocks, to build homes in Haiti

For decades, Sterling teacher Fern Shore (center) donated what she could to Hope for Haitians to build homes in that country. The organization announced Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, that Shore, prior to her death last fall, bequeathed 741 shares of McDonald's stock to the organization. The gift came in at $220,000. This photo shows Shore during a trip to Haiti. (Photo provided by Hope for Haitians)

If Fern Shore were alive today, she would likely tell you that every act of kindness, no matter how small, can make a difference.

The Sterling teacher lived that philosophy, quietly giving her time and resources through Hope for Haitians, a nonprofit dedicated to building sustainable communities in Haiti. For more than 20 years, Shore traveled to the country and helped the organization raise funds, contributing to the construction of 17 homes in some of Haiti’s most impoverished communities.

Executive Director of Hope for Haitians Chris Eickert said Shore began as a modest donor, contributing small amounts in the early years before giving about $100 a month later in life.

“She used to tell the story of the first house she helped with,” Eickert said. “At that time, it cost $500. She said, ‘I don’t have that much money, but if I save a little bit every month, I’ll be able to.’ And she did. That’s how she started, just with those small steps.”

But even after death at the age of 101, Shore found a way to continue her mission of kindness.

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, Hope for Haitians announced that Shore had bequeathed to the organization 741 shares of McDonald’s stock before her death last September. The gift was valued at $220,000 at the time of transfer.

“Along the way, someone in her family was involved in McDonald’s, and would gift her a few shares of stock for her birthday,” Eickert told Shaw Local. “She just set it aside and earmarked it for our organization at some point, and it accumulated and the dividends reinvested.”

Eickert said a portion of her gift will be used this year to fund additional safe housing, clean water systems and education initiatives. Another portion will be added to Hope for Haitians’ endowment, ensuring that Shore’s “generosity will give forever.”

Hope for Haitians co-founder Tom Lorden said Shore’s involvement stretched back to the organization’s beginning.

“From our earliest days, Fern was there – encouraging, supporting, and giving,” Lorden said. “She was part of every effort we made and brought her heart for service into everything she did.”

Her daughter, Laurie Brandenburg, recalled the turning point in her mother’s commitment.

“When she visited Haiti, she was deeply moved by the families living without safe water or secure homes,” Brandenburg said. “She understood their struggle because she had lived through similar challenges in her own youth. That trip made her commitment unshakeable.”

Shore, who taught kindergarten and first grade in Sterling for decades, lived through several extraordinary eras, including the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression and World War II. She and her late husband, Wayne, raised eight children, and her legacy continues through 21 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Known for her warmth, humor, and resilience, Shore was honored with Hope for Haitians’ Ambassador of Hope Award in 2023, recognizing the decades she devoted to the cause.