Sauk Valley-area students participate in Augustana College commencement ceremony

By Kate Santillan

Augustana College recently recognized 555 students during its 165th commencement ceremony.

The commencement address was presented by U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Rockford. The college’s featured student speaker was psychology student Ocean Keola Akau.

Local students who participated in the commencement ceremony include:

  • Fulton: Kylie Collachia, elementary education; Jakob North, kinesiology
  • Morrison: Charley Williams, biology
  • Mount Morris: Isabella Olalde, business administration, marketing and communication studies; Adam Thorsen, business administration, finance and accounting
  • Oregon: Adam Glendenning, business administration, management and business administration, finance
  • Prophetstown: Dawson Haggard, business administration, management
  • Rochelle: Afi Gati, biochemistry and public health
  • Rock Falls: Antonio Gassman, music performance, piano; Emma Watts, theater performance and film
  • Sterling: Evan Adami, business administration, finance and accounting; Jaycee Bythewood, geology; Carter Kenney, public health; Olivia Schwingle, psychology; Amy Zeigler, mathematics and English
