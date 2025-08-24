Sauk Valley-area students participate in Augustana College commencement ceremony

Augustana College recently recognized 555 students during its 165th commencement ceremony.
The commencement address was presented by U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Rockford. The college’s featured student speaker was psychology student Ocean Keola Akau.
Local students who participated in the commencement ceremony include:
- Fulton: Kylie Collachia, elementary education; Jakob North, kinesiology
- Morrison: Charley Williams, biology
- Mount Morris: Isabella Olalde, business administration, marketing and communication studies; Adam Thorsen, business administration, finance and accounting
- Oregon: Adam Glendenning, business administration, management and business administration, finance
- Prophetstown: Dawson Haggard, business administration, management
- Rochelle: Afi Gati, biochemistry and public health
- Rock Falls: Antonio Gassman, music performance, piano; Emma Watts, theater performance and film
- Sterling: Evan Adami, business administration, finance and accounting; Jaycee Bythewood, geology; Carter Kenney, public health; Olivia Schwingle, psychology; Amy Zeigler, mathematics and English