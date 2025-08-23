Dixon Park District to host Magical Monarchs program at Lowell Park on Sept. 5

Families are invited to “Magical Monarchs: Nature Fun with Little Ones!” on Sept. 5, 2025, at the Lowell Park Nature Center. The event will feature a live display of 10 Monarch caterpillars. (Photo Provided By Ana Smith)

The Dixon Park District Nature Center is inviting families to a special event called “Magical Monarchs: Nature Fun with Little Ones!” on Friday, Sept. 5.

The program will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lowell Park Nature Center and Outdoor Classroom, 2114 Lowell Park Road. The event will feature a live display of 10 monarch caterpillars and is designed to engage children and their families in the wonders of nature.

The event will be led by Master Naturalist Nancy Wadsworth, with support from fellow Master Naturalist Dee Lahey and Nature Center Director Ana Smith. The program focuses on the life cycle of monarch butterflies, their habitats and their remarkable migration journey.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for both children and adults to witness the fascinating process of metamorphosis up close,” Smith said. “We are excited to bring this live learning experience to the community and showcase the incredible work of our partners who made it possible.”

Attendees can expect engaging stories, hands-on activity stations and creative crafts. Families also will receive take-home activities to continue exploring together after the event.

The live caterpillar display is a collaborative project made possible by Wadsworth, Lahey, Smith and Molly Johnson, Extension program coordinator for agriculture and natural resources with the University of Illinois Extension.

The event is open to all ages; however, parents are required to stay with their children for the duration of the program.