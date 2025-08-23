Beyond Trim: One-bowl meals are quick to make, flexible for family menu

One-bowl meals are trendy right now. The concept is simple – just pile several ingredients that meet a certain flavor profile into a bowl and enjoy.

Often called Buddha bowls (which likely comes from the concept of balance in Buddhism and the resemblance of the bowl to the round belly of Buddha) or grain bowls, I’ve seen versions that are inspired by all types of cuisine including Asian, Mexican, Greek, barbecue, etc.

Bowl meals make a great option for meal prep. You can cook your protein and grains in advance, chop your vegetables, create a sauce (optional), and store everything in the refrigerator until needed. I also think they’re a great option for families because they are so flexible. Each family member can add what they like to the bowl and leave out what they don’t.

Here’s an easy burrito bowl recipe that features one of my favorite plant-based protein sources in the form of lentils. Lentils are high in protein, fiber, iron and B vitamins. They do not require pre-soaking and cook in just 15 to 20 minutes. They contain little fat, no cholesterol and are very inexpensive.

Easy Burrito Bowls

1 Tablespoon olive oil

½ cup red or green bell pepper, chopped

½ cup sweet onion, chopped

½ cup thick and chunky salsa (choose your heat preference)

½ cup jasmine rice, rinsed (or substitute quinoa)

½ cup brown lentils

1 Tablespoon taco seasoning (or to taste)

3 cups vegetable broth

Directions

In a large pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Sauté the onions and red peppers. Rinse lentils and rice and add to the pan along with the salsa and taco seasoning. Pour in vegetable broth and bring mixture to a light boil. Cover the pan and reduce heat to low. Cook for an additional 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is completely cooked. Serve over lettuce and add your favorite toppings.

Suggested toppings include sour cream, shredded cheese, shredded red cabbage, chopped tomatoes, guacamole or sliced avocados, green onions, jalapenos, additional salsa or hot sauce, sliced black olives.

You might ask why these bowl recipes are not just called salads. The difference is that the greens are optional but I like them for this recipe, and my lettuce choice for this particular bowl would be romaine.

Talking Points

• Easy stovetop meal

Family can make it the way they like it

Lentils

Lentils are a high nutrient-dense food!

They are a good source fiber, iron, protein, and B vitamins.

They don’t require soaking so they cook faster than dried beans.

Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.