Rock Falls Police Department announces Labor Day safety enforcement campaigns

The Rock Falls Police Department recently announced it will increase enforcement for Labor Day through the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

The campaigns will run through Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The department is increasing its efforts to focus on stopping dangerous driving habits. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign will focus on seat belt law enforcement.

“Driving under the influence – whether it’s alcohol, cannabis or any impairing drug – is not just risky, it’s illegal,” Rock Falls Police Chief David Pilgrim said in a news release. “We’ll be patrolling with zero tolerance for impaired driving, because our goal is to protect the people of Rock Falls.”

Police officers also will be searching for drivers impaired by alcohol, cannabis and drugs.

“We want our community to enjoy the holiday weekend safely and responsibly,” Pilgrim also said in the news release. “Plan ahead, use a designated driver, and never get behind the wheel impaired. These decisions save lives.”

The campaigns reinforce the Illinois Department of Transportation’s “It’s Not a Game” media campaign highlighting impaired driving’s consequences. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.