Lawnmower blamed for rural Oregon fire that destroyed garage, damaged home

A rural Oregon home was significantly damaged Wednesday afternoon after a fire started in an attached garage.

Oregon firefighters responded to 504 E. Elizabeth Road about 4:40 p.m. and saw flames coming from the roof of the one-level, ranch home.

Oregon Fire Chief Michael Knoup said the fire started in the home’s attached garage.

“The owner stated he had just finished mowing and parked the mower in the garage about 5 minutes prior to discovering the mower on fire in the garage,” Knoup said.

A neighbor said she saw smoke coming from the garage and called 911.

The homeowner was able to reenter the home to retrieve his dog, she said.

Firefighters from five departments responded to a garage fire at 504 E. Elizabeth Road, southeast of Oregon, on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

“He was able to get the dog outside, but he still has a cat missing, but it was not found inside the house,” Knoup said Wednesday evening. “The fire was accidental in nature and started on the lawnmower in the garage. The house did sustain significant damage with the fire, extending up into the attic space.”

Knoup said the homeowner is being assisted with housing from the Red Cross.

“No firefighters or civilians were injured in the fire,” Knoup said.

Four area fire departments – Mt. Morris, Franklin Grove, Lynn-Scott-Rock and Stillman Valley – assisted Oregon at the scene.

The home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a rural residential area east of South Daysville Road that is not served by city water and has no fire hydrants.