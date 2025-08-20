Developers ask Sterling to OK plan to create region’s largest family fun center at vacant National building

JCB Investments Chief Visionary Officer Colby Snyder shares updates with the Sterling City Council about plans to turn the National Manufacturing basin building into what could become northwestern Illinois’ largest indoor entertainment complex. (Brandon Clark)

JCB Investments returned to the Sterling City Council on Monday with updates on its proposal to transform the former National Manufacturing basin building at 201 Locust St. into what could become northwestern Illinois’ largest indoor entertainment complex.

If approved, the yet-to-be-named venue would be a “one-stop shop” of year-round family-friendly entertainment, including on-site food courts, a brewery, a winery, 20,000 square feet of games including bocce ball and pickleball courts, a boutique bowling alley, virtual-reality video games, an indoor electric go-kart track and more.

JCB Investments Chief Visionary Officer Colby Snyder told council members that the group has contracted with an engineering firm to conduct site measurements and feasibility studies for the 59,800 square feet of space planned for redevelopment. He said early studies gave the project a 96% probability of success, citing strong financial backing, traffic flow at the site and the absence of a similar facility within 70 miles.

Since submitting its redevelopment plan two weeks ago, Snyder said JCB has worked with the Sterling Fire Department, code enforcement officials and local sprinkler technicians to assess fire safety needs. Portions of the building have an older sprinkler system from 1976, while other areas will require all-new fire protection and smoke alarm systems. He said competitive bids are being sought to bring the entire property up to code.

“We have initial contractor walk-throughs already and bids underway for phase one development, which includes concrete restructuring, building stabilization, roofing, stuff like that, which are needed immediately on the building,” Snyder said. “We’re expecting those bids back in September.”

He said financing for the first round of construction has been secured, with additional funding to follow city approval.

JCB also has started legal work to separate the four-story portion of the property and an adjacent parking lot from the parcel it intends to redevelop. Title searches and survey work are underway, and Snyder said attorneys will coordinate with the city on easements, including access to West Second Street and utilities.

Snyder said the venue’s final name has not been chosen, and that JCB is considering involving the community in naming the venue.

The project’s initial phase would take place over a period of 12 to 14 months and would include the construction of a 4,000-square-foot microbrewery with a 15,000-barrel capacity.

Other details for the phase one opening would include a 4,000-square-foot bistro and food hall featuring six to eight kitchens or units that could be subleased to vendors or private chefs, and a 20,000-square-foot gaming space, including full-size bocce ball courts, ax-throwing pits, billiard tables, dart boards, pickleball courts, pingpong, shuffleboard, giant adult games, air hockey, foosball, indoor parking and more.

Phase two would be implemented in the fall of 2027, expanding the center to include the construction of a small boutique bowling alley, mini golf, a virtual-reality zone, a lounge and an indoor electric go-kart track.

JCB CFO John Moore has said the center could create 60 to 100 jobs, attract about 200,000 visitors annually and generate at least $200,000 in city tax revenue each year.

For the project to move forward, JCB is asking the council for a resolution of approval, authorization to enter into a development agreement, and eventual zoning and permit approvals. Snyder said the company hopes to hold a groundbreaking in early October, with a target opening in fall 2026.