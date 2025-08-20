8th annual Art in the Park returns to Rock Falls on Aug. 23

“Sancho” by John Adduci is seen Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at RB&W Park in Rock Falls during the annual Art in the Park sculpture walk. This year's walk is Aug. 23. (Alex T. Paschal)

The banks of the Rock River will once again serve as a backdrop for art, music and food when the eighth annual Art in the Park Sculpture Walk & Outdoor Art Gallery returns Saturday, Aug. 23, to RB&W District Park in Rock Falls.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 201 E. Second St. and will feature the unveiling of eight new sculptures created by artists from across the country, including Colorado, Minnesota, Maryland, Indiana, Iowa and Illinois. Those sculptures will be on display for a year, joining the park’s five permanent pieces. Visitors can use the Otocast app to hear artists share the stories behind their creations.

The outdoor art gallery will feature more than 20 regional artists displaying and selling their handcrafted works, ranging from jewelry and woodworking to photography, paintings, yard art and artisan sourdough. Live glass-blowing demonstrations are planned throughout the day. Guests can vote for their favorite piece, with the “Best of Show” winner earning a $250 prize.

The RB&W Amphitheater will host live music beginning at 10 a.m., with performances from Pat Jones, James Perron and Jay Vonn.

Food vendors will include Brito’s Grill, T&D BBQ, Thai Jasmine Rice & Noodles, Main Squeeze, Refreshing Moments Ice Cream Truck, Sweet Butts Cotton Candy and Eze Freeze Treats.

For information, contact Rock Falls Director of Tourism Melinda Jones at 815-622-1106 or director@visitrockfalls.com.