University of Illinois Extension to hold guided farm tours Sept. 11

The University of Illinois Extension will hold guided tours of regional farms beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11.

The tour includes Indian Hills Orchard, Buffalo Creek Murray Grey cattle farm, JL Acres LLC organic crops, Koster Farms hydroponic produce grower, the Sauk Valley Community College greenhouse, and Brummel Beef and Locker. A dinner also will be served at 5 p.m. at the Whiteside Area Career Center, 1608 Fifth Ave., Sterling.

The dinner will be prepared by a culinary arts class. Participants also can tour the center before dinner.

The tour costs $50 and includes dinner and attendees’ farm tour choices. Participants also can attend the dinner only.

Due to limited dinner and tour spots, registration is required to attend. The registration is due Monday, Sept. 1. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/FarmtoTable.

For more information, call 815-632-3611.