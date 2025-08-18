Fulton boys golf wins Eastland Invite: Sauk Valley roundup

Boys golf

Fulton wins Eastland invite: The Steamers shot a 152 as a team ahead of runner-up Eastland (163). Fulton’s Jacob Voss was the top individual with a 34, Owen VanZuiden took second with a 35 and fellow Steamer Dawson Price was third with a 36 on Saturday. Westin Wittenauer led Amboy with a 45.

Forreston takes third at Byron invite: Playing just nine holes because of heat, Forreston shot a 171 on Saturday, trailing only Rockford Christian (157) and Hononegah (168). Kaden Brown took fourth with a 39 and Darin Greenfield was ninth with a 42.

Oregon (172) took fourth, led by a fourth-place finish from Jackson Messenger (39).

Girls golf

Oregon takes second at Eastland invite: Byron was the overall winner on Saturday at Lake Carroll with a 213 while Oregon (231) was runner-up. Byron’s Alayna Brandt (43) was the individual medalist with Eastland’s Kaya VanMatre (46) taking second. Oregon’s Sarah Eckardt and Aniyah Sarver each shot 50s to tie for fourth.

Sterling takes third: Sterling shot a 392 as a team at the Belvidere Invite at Timber Pointe Golf Club to open the season last Friday. Sophomore Toni Martinez led the team with an 89, good for 10th individually overall. Emily Schwingle fired a 93 while fellow senior Deyanie Alfaro shot a 99.