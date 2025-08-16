Savanna District of Upper Mississippi River Refuge requests hay harvest bids at Pleasant Creek Tarr Tract

The Savanna District of Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is accepting bids for grass hay harvest on 200 acres within the Pleasant Creek Tarr Tract, Jackson County, Iowa. Bidding will be based on price/ton harvested.

All bids must be received no later than 3 p.m. Sept. 3, 2025. Bids can be submitted in person or by mail or email, but bidders must confirm the bids were received. Individuals will be selected based on receipt of the highest bid per ton that is harvested. Payment is not due until the harvest is completed. All bidders will be contacted Sept. 3, 2025.

All haying and bale equipment removal is to be conducted from Sept. 10 to Oct. 15, 2025.

Yearly hay removal improves the quality of habitat within this management unit and enhances the growth of native vegetation and prevents encroachment of woody vegetation. This management unit is a primary stop-over location for thousands of migrating waterfowl and shorebirds in spring and fall.

Contact Ed Britton or Jacquelynn Albrecht (Bauer) at 815-273-2732 or email ed_britton@fws.gov or jacquelynn_albrecht@fws.gov to obtain a haying bid package, which will provide detailed information of the program, bidding requirements and expectations of the haying permittee.