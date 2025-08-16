Fulton’s Volunteer Millers to host program about coffee Aug. 25

The Volunteer Millers of de Immigrant Windmill in Fulton will host a program by Greg DuBois about bird-friendly coffee on Monday, Aug. 25. (Photo provided by the Volunteer Millers)

The Volunteer Millers of de Immigrant Windmill will host a program by Greg DuBois about bird-friendly coffee.

The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25.

After retiring from the nuclear electricity generation industry, DuBois focused on his lifelong interest in birds and birding. He is an active member of his county Audubon chapter and the Illinois Audubon Society.

He contributes articles and photos for chapter newsletters and the quarterly Illinois Audubon Magazine. He leads birding tours and does bird population monitoring for the U.S. Forest Service at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, located 60 miles south of Chicago. His pursuit of new birds and bird photography has taken him to the Alaskan Arctic, the Galapagos Islands, and several Central and South American countries.

In his program “Smithsonian Bird-Friendly Certification Coffee: Conserving Birds One Cup at a Time,” he will discuss a brief history of coffee consumption and production. He will give some facts about the decline of migratory birds in North America and will cover in more detail the Smithsonian Bird Friendly Coffee Program and what we can do to protect migratory birds.

The program will be at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave., in Fulton. Light refreshments will be served after the presentation. The facility is accessible. The event is free and open to the public. If you have questions, call 563-249-6115.