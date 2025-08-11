Roberts Armory World War II Museum open Aug. 16 in Rochelle

Roberts Armory, a World War II historical museum near Rochelle, has a wide variety of memorabilia on display. The white vehicle shown in the center is a 1944 M7 Allis Chalmers Snow Tractor. (Earleen Hinton)

The Roberts Armory World War II Museum in Rochelle will be open to the public from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 16, 2025, during the Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival.

Many World War II artifacts are on display including tanks, trucks, cannons and Rochelle News-Leader newspapers from 1945 presenting photographs of Rochelle residents who served during World War II.

The Higgins Boat will be open for viewing, weather permitting.

To get to the museum, follow the signs on the Army truck at Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, approximately 3 miles.

There is no admission charge.

The museum will next open on Nov. 9, 2025.