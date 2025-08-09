Grand Detour Arts Festival returning to John Deere Historic Site in September

The Grand Detour Arts Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, at the John Deere Historic site, 8334 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour. (Photo provided by Grand Detour Art Festival)

The 76th Grand Detour Arts Festival returns to the John Deere Historic Site on Sunday, Sept. 7.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can enjoy music, food and art from local artists. The free event will run in rain or shine.

It also will feature a student art show. Student artwork is collected and submitted by their teachers throughout the year.

Individual student entries can be made by filling out an application at the Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St. in Dixon, through Saturday, Aug. 23. Students can submit two pieces of artwork.

Local musicians Linnette Chamberlain, Jim Henkel, Robbie LeBlanc and Jeff Kagay will return to this year’s festival to provide live entertainment.

Food vendors will include Mexican specialties from Hector’s Cocina of Oregon, sweet treats from Just 4 Fun Ice Cream of Polo, gourmet hot dogs from Grand Detour’s Dogs on the Run, and fresh-popped kettle corn from Franklin Grove’s Farming Heritage. Ms. Mint’s Pop Shop returns with homemade popsicles, while Baker Street of Dixon’s Margie Wildman will offer pies, cinnamon rolls, chicken pot pie and more.

Local artist Charlie Kerr, who died in January, stands with event judge Jessica Monica next to artwork at an art festival in Grand Detour. (Photo provided by Debbie Deets)

The event also will include a memorial raffle honoring longtime festival participant Charlie Kerr, who died in January, with the winner receiving his framed photograph, “Winter Shelter.” Tickets will be available for $5 apiece or three for $10 on the day of the festival.

The John Deere Home, museum and blacksmith shop also will be available throughout the day.

The art festival is one of the oldest of its kind in northern Illinois, drawing 1,500 to 2,000 attendees annually.

Organizers thanked all sponsors, giving special recognition to OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center as the festival’s major sponsor and to Sauk Valley Bank for supporting the student art show.

The John Deere Historic Site is located at 8334 S. Clinton St. in Grand Detour, just west of Route 2. For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.