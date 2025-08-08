Lee County Sheriff’s Office awarded K-9 protective vest

K-9 Dax of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office recently received a bullet- and stab-protective vest donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc. (Photo provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office)

K-9 Dax of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office recently received a bullet- and stab-protective vest donation.

The vest was donated by Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The vest also is embroidered with: “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” The organization donates vests to K-9s ages 20 months or older and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests also qualify for donations. Each vest weighs 4 to 5 pounds, has a 5-year warranty and is valued at $1,800.

Vested Interest in K9s is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies across the U.S.

For information, call 508-824-6978 or visit vik9s.org.