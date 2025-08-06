State Rep. Fritts announces summer events set for August

State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, recently announced his summer tour events scheduled for August.

The events will be held through Thursday, Aug. 21.

The tour features town halls and coffee and conversation events. The coffee and conversation events will be held in local restaurants and coffee shops.

A coffee and conversation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at Mary’s Diner, 607 Depot Ave., Dixon.

The town halls schedule includes:

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at the Earl Township Building, 1506 U.S. Route 34, Earlville.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18, at the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District, 311 Main St., Steward.

To view the tour schedule, visit RepFritts.com/SummerTour.