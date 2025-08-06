Emerald Hill men win Rock River Classic

The Emerald Hill men's golf team is pictured after winning the Rock River Classic on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025 at Lake Erie Country Club. Pictured, left to right, are Nick Olds, Bryce Hartman, Trevor Sisson, Jarred Hippen, Paul Heflin, Mason Hubbard and Kasey Paul. KC Knack is not pictured. (Photo contributed by Don Mekeel)

The Emerald Hill men took early control en route to a team title this past weekend at the 62nd Rock River Classic at Prophet Hills Country Club and Lake Erie Country Club.

Emerald Hill followed up a runner-up finish at the Lincoln Highway tournament with an 88 in the best-against-bogey format, well ahead of Deer Valley (61), PrairieView (56), Sunset (27), Erie (19), Amboy (26) and Prophetstown (10).

Jarred Hippen led the way with a 6-under (138) and Paul Heflin was runner-up for Emerald Hill. Bryce Hartman won the seventh flight, Mason Hubbard was runner-up in the second flight, Kasey Paul was runner-up in the third flight, Nick Olds was second in the fifth flight and KC Knack was runner-up in the seventh flight. Trevor Sisson took third in the fourth flight.