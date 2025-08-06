Emerald Hill men win Rock River Classic

The Emerald Hill men took early control en route to a team title this past weekend at the 62nd Rock River Classic at Prophet Hills Country Club and Lake Erie Country Club.
Emerald Hill followed up a runner-up finish at the Lincoln Highway tournament with an 88 in the best-against-bogey format, well ahead of Deer Valley (61), PrairieView (56), Sunset (27), Erie (19), Amboy (26) and Prophetstown (10).
Jarred Hippen led the way with a 6-under (138) and Paul Heflin was runner-up for Emerald Hill. Bryce Hartman won the seventh flight, Mason Hubbard was runner-up in the second flight, Kasey Paul was runner-up in the third flight, Nick Olds was second in the fifth flight and KC Knack was runner-up in the seventh flight. Trevor Sisson took third in the fourth flight.