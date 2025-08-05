Shaw Local

Whiteside County property transfers for July 28 to Aug. 1, 2025

By Shaw Local News Network

Warranty deeds

Brandon M Dewey and Haley Dewey to Miguel Casas, 1211 W. 16th St., Rock Falls, $72,000.

Anthony J Segneri to Joseph P Mcdonald, 1215 W. Route 30, Rock Falls, $225,000.

Neil Roselieb to Sergio Valdez, 711 Avenue E, Sterling, $62,000.

Debbi J Orlowski, Courtney J Bruckner and Kadie E Orlowski to Debbi J Orlowski, 12855 Lawrence Road, Sterling, $0.

Judith M Howard to Kevin Haas and Evie Haas, 1107 W. 5th St., Sterling, $85,000.

Vagabond Holdings Llc to Nathaniel P Davis, 411 E. North St., Morrison, $45,000.

Mario E Salas to Thomas Gebe and Janet Eifler, 707 Broadway Ave., Sterling, $135,000.

Nicholas A Young and Jeanette N Young to Eric Longo, 13580 Damen Road, Morrison, $234,000.

James E Ridley to Mark S Zinnen, 405 W. Morris St., Morrison, $105,000.

Raymond D Britt to Antonio Villegas Velasquez and Rosa M Velasquez, 17218 Lincoln Road, Morrison, $145,000.

Central Bank Illinois, Trustee, and Beverly F Berzinski Trust to Tyler T Hutton and Andrew J Schneider, The Point, Fulton, $625,000.

Amanda Conklen to Mason Lang, 1506 17th Ave., Sterling, $90,000.

Quit claim deeds

Andrew G Younger and Marion L Younger to Michael J Smithee and Judith M Smithee, one parcel in Hopkins Township: 10-35-429-002, $0.

Dean M Book and Cynthia S Book to Dc Book Farms Llc, three parcels in Jordan Township: 05-28-100-003, 05-28-200-005 and 05-28-300-003, $0.

Andrew Fecht and Mary Fecht to Mary Fecht, 2008 E. 6th St., Sterling, $0.

Jmjm Farms Llc to Michael L Vogel Trust, 16477 Capp Road, Morrison, $0.

Deeds

Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Michelle Marie Lewis and Joseph Anthony Lewis, 1512 E. 6th St., Sterling, $63,100.

Elsie J Gaither Estate to Carla G Lira and Juan E Arias, 24679 Empire Ave., Sterling, $40,000.

Sheriff Of Whiteside County and Evelyn I Gonzales to Deutsche Bank, trustee, New Century Home Equity Trust and Trust No 20053, 902 W. 9th St., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County Sheriff, Sheriff Of Whiteside County, Adan R Atilano and Priscilla M Atilano to Joseph Lewis, 1212 E. 16th St., Sterling, $56,000.

Larry D Noord and Julie A Noord to Larry D Noord, trustee, Julie A Noord, trustee, and Noord Family Trust, Parcel No.: 21-12-100-007, $0.

Trustees deeds

Linda J Snyder, trustee, and Roland J Ebbers Income Only Trust to Timothy L Ebbers, 109 E. Morris St., Morrison, $0.

Kathleen R Marquis, trustee, Charlotte M Richard, trustee, and Russell Earl Kramer Trust to David Bontrager and Irene Bontrager, two parcels on Smit Road, Morrison: 02-14-200-003 and 02-14-400-001, $0.

