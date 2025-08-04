Sterling bridal shop owner expands fashion empire with Coco’s Prom & Homecoming

Owner Savana Egan and store manager Kelle Bliss stand ready to help customers at the grand opening of Coco's Prom & Homecoming on Aug. 1, 2025, in Sterling. (Brandon Clark)

Savana Egan wants to help every girl in the Sauk Valley find that one special dress for homecoming and prom.

Egan brought that mission to life on Aug. 1 with the opening of Coco’s Prom & Homecoming, located at 313 First Ave. in Sterling, in the same building as her bridal shop, Savvy’s Chic Bridal Boutique. While both businesses share the address, Coco’s has its own entrance at the back of the building, facing Light Street.

Coco’s offers a wide selection of prom and homecoming dresses and accessories in a range of sizes, styles and designers, including Jovani, Mon Cherie by Ellie Wilde, Amarra and others.

Manager Kelle Bliss said the boutique’s attendants are trained to provide a personalized experience, helping each girl find the perfect fit and look in a setting that feels more like a lifestyle brand than a typical dress shop.

“When somebody walks in here, we want it to feel like they’re in somebody’s high school bedroom, with the music popping, the floral, bright colors, all of it. We want the place to feel alive,” Bliss said. “But it’s not all colors and sequence. It’s about recognizing that moment when a girl walks out with a face that says, ‘I found my dress.’”

Egan has been helping women realize that moment for nearly a decade.

She opened the original Savvy’s in Dixon in 2015, then expanded her business with a second location on First Avenue in Sterling earlier this year. In June, she closed the Dixon store, consolidating its inventory into the Sterling location and creating a central hub for her growing brand.

Egan, who holds a degree in construction engineering and was previously working in management, pivoted into the fashion industry after accompanying a close friend on a bridal gown search and realizing how few options were available locally.

“She had to travel over three hours to find a wedding dress,” Egan said. “I know it sounds crazy because I had no past in it, but I decided that’s what I was going to do and I just started doing it. After I sold my first wedding dress, I said, ‘This is what I’m meant to be doing.’”

Coco’s Prom & Homecoming is open from 3-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 815-677-9579 or visit the boutique’s Facebook page.