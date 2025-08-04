Dixon’s Venetian Night returns Aug. 9 with first-ever drone light show

Wearing stilts, street performer Raquel Torre rises above the crowd Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, during Dixon’s Venetian Night. Street performers, masks, music, food, magic and fireworks were all found at the riverside festival. (Alex T. Paschal)

A longtime summer favorite in Dixon is set to return with a major new twist, as Venetian Night brings its first-ever drone light show to the downtown riverfront on Saturday, Aug. 9.

The European-themed event, presented by Sauk Valley Collision, Ken Nelson Auto Group, and Hicks Insurance Agency & Associates, will offer a full evening of family-friendly activities, live entertainment and local flavor. Attendees can enjoy performances by Dixon Stage Left, magic by Zack Percell of TNZ Magic and roaming street performers. Other highlights include:

Mini boat races, a glow stick party, face painting and a mystery rock hunt

A spaghetti-eating contest sponsored by Lena’s Social Club

Food and beverage vendors, including Kona Ice of the Sauk Valley

As night falls, attendees can turn their eyes toward the sky for an “unforgettable aerial experience” as dozens of drones light up the riverfront.

The show is being produced by Northern Lights Drone Shows. Known for their high-tech aerial displays across the country, Northern Lights has delivered over 300 custom shows using precision choreography, LED-equipped drones and advanced storytelling.

“We are so excited to bring the first drone light show to the area,” Discover Dixon’s Executive Director Amanda Wike said. “Venetian Night has grown into such a can’t-miss, family-friendly event through the years, and this new twist will no doubt make it even more special and end the night in a truly unique way.”

Special thanks were extended to the 2025 Event Season Pinnacle Sponsors: Sauk Valley Bank and Raynor Garage Doors.

For more details about Venetian Night and other events, visit discoverdixon.com or follow Discover Dixon on Facebook.