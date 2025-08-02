Letter: Lose 30% body weight with a button push

Imagine losing 30% body weight by pushing a button. How cool would that be? Well, I am living proof that not only is it possible, but easy.

No, I am not referring to a fad celebrity diet but a real method. The method is available in Sterling. The only drawback is it’s not permanent. But, if you are fat and want to rekindle lost memories of being trim and fit, this does the trick.

Westwood Sports Center has what is called an anti-gravity treadmill. The treadmill functions as a regular treadmill, but users must enclose their lower half in a vinyl cover. Treadmill users zip themselves into an airtight cover which buoys weight when activated.

Voila, the excess weight is gone.

Trust me, it works.

Tony Valentino

Rock Falls