SVCC and NIU take LEAP, partner to stem teacher shortage

Great teachers make the Sauk Valley even greater. They inspire, motivate and shape our lives.

As many of us reflect on our childhoods, it’s no surprise that some of the most influential people we remember are our teachers. They guide us through challenges, build our confidence, and often see potential in us that we don’t yet see in ourselves.

Our community is simply not at its best without great educators. Many of these inspiring individuals serve far beyond the classroom – as coaches, club advisers, scorekeepers, event volunteers and even as adjunct faculty at our college. They are a cornerstone of our community and vital to our future.

What should concern all of us is the teacher shortage we’re facing – both locally and across the nation. Developing the next generation of educators is a priority and a core part of Sauk Valley Community College’s mission, guided by lifelong learning and public service.

In support of this mission, we have worked diligently with our K-12 partners and Regional Office of Education No. 47 to think creatively, broaden access and strengthen the educator pipeline. These efforts also have led us to partner with Northern Illinois University, which offers an innovative, state-funded program known as LEAP – the Licensed Educator Accelerator Pathway.

This tuition-free program, funded by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin through the congressional discretionary funding process as part of the federal budget, provides a valuable opportunity to support future teachers.

About two dozen paraprofessionals from school districts across northwest Illinois soon will enroll in Northern Illinois University’s LEAP program, which will be housed at SVCC beginning in August.

This initiative will help local schools grow their talent by investing in current employees. We are not only excited to partner with NIU on this important work, but we are also honored to support future teachers on their journey toward earning a degree, transforming lives and shaping the next generation.

One of the Sauk Valley’s greatest strengths has always been its ability to rally around community needs and work together. It is imperative that we rebuild the teaching pipeline with our homegrown talent.

Initiatives such as this one provide districts with meaningful support in their “grow-your-own” efforts, helping current staff upskill and supporting our graduates in completing their four-year degrees and teacher licensure.

In recent years, our region has seen as many as four dozen unfilled special education teacher positions in a single year, and the LEAP program will help close that gap. The LEAP program ensures not only that we have special education teachers, but that they also have high-quality preparation and are knowledgeable about our communities.

As our community continues its steadfast commitment to one another and growth through learning, filling our schools with strong and inspiring educators remains essential.

As Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” Our teachers embody that enthusiasm every day, and it’s contagious. Let’s continue to guide and mentor people of all ages to consider a career in teaching. Our community is counting on it.

If you’re interested in becoming a teacher, please contact SVCC or our many partners, such as the ROE or local school districts.

You could be the next educator who changes lives right here in the Sauk Valley.

Jon Mandrell is Sauk Valley Community College’s vice president of academics and student services.