Whiteside 4-H session teaches kids what it’s like to be a veterinarian

Kendra (left), Raegan and Bridget work together to wrap up a Teddy bear with tape Monday, July 28, 2025, during a workshop on the life of a veterinarian, hosted by the University of Illinois Extension and the Whiteside County 4-H club at the Rock Falls Library. (Alex T. Paschal)

Kids learned about veterinary medicine Monday, July 28, 2025, during a workshop hosted by Whiteside County 4-H and University of Illinois Extension.

Instructor Hannah Zinke of Morrison quizzed the eager youngsters on animal food and habitats before teaching them how to use vet wrap, a sticky gauze used to stop swelling and bleeding and protect wounds on animals.

Up next was an instruction on suturing, where the students used large plastic needles and colored yarn to close up a “wound” in a piece of felt.

Sponsor Illinois 4-H is a youth development program run by the U of I Extension and administered through the College of Agriculture, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences.