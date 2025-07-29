Sterling’s Ruffit Park hosting back-to-school, 60th anniversary events in August

Ruffit Park's campers have enjoyed not just outdoor scenery, but also being part of a community of like-minded people. Holiday events such as the Fourth of July and Halloween bring them together for fun and activities. (Photo provided by Molly Habben)

Ruffit Park Campground is celebrating the final stretch of summer with two special events in August.

While the campground remains open through the end of October, families can enjoy some extra fun before school starts at the Back to School Splash Bash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10. The event includes free lunch, swimming admission and backpacks for returning students (while supplies last).

Donations were provided by Cole’s Complete Tree Service, Sterling Motors, Boss Roofing, Blumhoff Farms & Trucking, Robert Enlow with Rob’s Home Repair, Route 30 Slots, Ruffit Park, Kokomo’s Shaved Ice and Habben Concrete & Trucking.

As Ruffit Park prepares to celebrate 60 years of campfires, family getaways and summer memories, the campground is inviting the community to share their favorite moments for a special anniversary celebration from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22.

Guests are encouraged to bring photos and share stories from their getaways at the campground, while enjoying food from Brito’s food truck, Kokomo’s shaved ice and Big Puffs Cotton Candy. Kids can enjoy free inflatables and yard games throughout the evening.

Ruffit Park has been a quiet getaway for families since 1965, when Chuck and Maxine Gaumer opened the campground and ran it for decades. After Chuck passed away in 2017 and Maxine in 2021, the park faced an uncertain future until Maxine’s great-niece, Molly Habben, and her husband, Matthew, decided to carry on the legacy.

Inspired by stories from longtime campers, the Habbens took over the park in 2022. Since then, they have worked to restore its charm – reopening the pool, planning future improvements such as sand volleyball courts and keeping the spirit of the campground alive as a place for families to unplug, explore and make lasting memories.

“A lot of people still don’t know that the pool and splash pad are open to the public seven days a week,” Ruffit’s Kayla Dewald said. “But it’s been a great season so far and we can’t wait to see everyone.”

Ruffit Park is located at 24832 West Rock Falls Road/U.S. Route 30 in Sterling. For more information, call Dewald at 779-861-0339 or email kokomosatruffitpark22@gmail.com.