File photo: Allisa Martin, of Oregon, washes her steer "Lucky", a Charolais cross, at the 2024 Ogle County 4-H Fair. (Earleen Hinton)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 28 featured Ogle County Fair Board Secretary Brenda Holm previewing the 2025 Ogle County Fair, which starts Wednesday.

The fair runs from July 30 through Sunday, August 3, on the fairgrounds near Oregon.

