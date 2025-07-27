Dixon salon owner to open Merle Norman Cosmetics studio next month

Owner Abbie Wolf stands inside her new business, Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio, at 111 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon, on July 23, 2025. (Brandon Clark)

A familiar name in beauty is making a fresh start in a new home.

Merle Norman Cosmetics, a long-standing brand in the skincare and makeup industry, is opening in downtown Dixon this August under the new ownership of local entrepreneur Abbie Wolf.

A Dixon native and 2014 graduate of Dixon High School, Wolf has been busy building a beauty business empire in her hometown. In the span of just more than a year, she launched her salon brand, Sleek, which now boasts three locations, including a new expansion opening Friday, Aug. 1, in the historic Midland States Bank building in downtown Dixon.

Now, she is adding a fourth venture with Merle Norman. Previously in Sterling, the studio was bought by Wolf from Tori McDaniel and is being relocated to Dixon with a grand opening scheduled for Monday, Aug. 4.

“I love Dixon,” Wolf said. “We already have our salons here. It just made sense to bring it here.”

Unlike Sleek’s hair-focused salons – which include the area’s first scalp spa – the new Merle Norman studio will specialize in skincare and cosmetics. Services will include professional beauty consulting, foundation matching, skin analysis, facials targeting acne and oily skin, even ear piercing. The location also will have a full-time esthetician on staff.

“This space is beautiful, I fell in love with it immediately,” Wolf said, referencing the new studio’s exposed brick, gold accents and industrial design. “I almost didn’t want to take on a fourth location, but I fell in love with this place.”

Wolf, a licensed cosmetologist with more than 10 years of experience, first opened Sleek in July 2024 after stepping back into the workforce following a time as a stay-at-home mom.

“I was getting to that age where I started to wonder what I was going to do with my life,” Wolf said. “I felt like I was meant to run my own company.”

Since then, she’s grown her brand at lightning speed, citing a desire to create a more empowering and supportive environment for both clients and stylists.

“Our motto is ‘Look good, feel good, do good,’” Wolf said. “We believe that the better you look, the more you can give to society and your family.”

The new Merle Norman studio will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays by appointment. Appointments and service details for all of Wolf’s businesses, including Sleek’s salon locations and the new Merle Norman studio, can be found at sleek815.com.

An open house for Sleek’s newest salon is scheduled for Aug. 14, and a separate event for Merle Norman is expected later in August, with details to be announced.

Despite her rapid growth, Wolf says she is ready to slow down, at least for now.

“We’re pumping the brakes a bit,” Wolf said. “We’re focusing on getting everything running smoothly and structured. But we’re so excited. And I think the community is too. They’re really happy to see Merle Norman stay open.”