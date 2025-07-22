Prairieview wins sixth straight Lincoln Highway golf tournament

Jason Wombacher of Prairie View tees off on #5 Saturday, July 19, 2025, during the 103rd Annual Lincoln Highway Men’s Golf Tournament. (Alex T. Paschal)

Local men’s golf

Prairieview wins 103rd Lincoln Highway tournament: Prairieview Golf Club won a record-breaking sixth straight team title with 124 points at Sunset Golf Club on Sunday as Ryan Jahn took first place in the best-against-bogey format. Prairieview has won the tournament seven of the last eight years. Dixon Country Club previously won the tournament five straight years from 1965-69.

Emerald Hill (108) took second in the two-day tournament, followed by Sunset 1 (79), Indian Oaks (63), Mendota (58), Timber Creek (58), Deer Valley (56), Fairways (32), Sunset 2 (-6), Shady Oaks (-13) and Lost Nation (-78).

Tying for second were Prairieview’s Jason Wombacher and Andrew Canfield, and Emerald Hill’s Jarred Hippen.

Brian Weidman, who won the Lincoln Highway in 2003 with Sunset, was also inducted into the Lincoln Highway Tournament Hall of Fame.