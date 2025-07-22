Monday’s Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic results

Local tennis

Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic results: The 35th running of the tournament kicked off on Monday at Rochelle Township High School. In the three to five-year-old division, Isaac Book took first with 23 points, followed by John Demmer (19 points) and Briella Kemmerer (18). Also competing were Jordan Willey (17), Rilynn Curia (17), Will Gillespie (16), Ivy Yater (16), Chloe Kemmerer (7), Beau Buhlig (7), George Reuter (7) and Blaire Shipman (5).

In the 15 girls doubles division, Jenna Mustapha and Meerna Elbzour won 6-2, 6-2 over Ella Dobie and Jessica Ardis.

Anna Partington and Rachel Ravlin won 8-0 in 13 girls doubles against Madison Dobie and Hailey Conderman.

In 18 and under mixed doubles, Brooklyn Arjes and Joel Rhodes won 6-3, 7-5 over Jenna Mustapha and Aron Rivera.