Carroll County Youth In Agriculture livestock, small animal auction set for Aug. 4

The Carroll County Youth in Agriculture Livestock & Small Animal Auction will be Monday, Aug. 4.

The auction will begin at 7 p.m. at the Carroll County Fairgrounds in Milledgeville and will be in the east end of the Poultry Barn. FFA members and 4-H’ers will sell steers, hogs, rabbits, goats, poultry and a dairy basket.

Also for sale this year will be a few pie and ice cream baskets and a Bar-B-Que basket by the Carroll County Youth in Agriculture Foundation.

The Youth In Ag Foundation presentation of scholarships and the presentation of the Brownfield Ag awards sponsored by the Brownfield Broadcasting Network will begin at 6:30 p.m.

WCCI 100.3 FM will broadcast the auction live.

Public Auction Services of Polo will conduct the auction with auctioneer Lenny Bryson.