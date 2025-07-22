1 person dead in plane crash near Ogle County Airport; portion of Route 64 closed

Rescue vehicles responded to a single plane accident near the Ogle County Airport between Oregon and Mt. Morris on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The pilot of a crop dusting plane was killed after hitting power lines near the airport. A section of Illinois Route 64 was closed for ComEd crews to repair the damage. (Earleen Hinton)

One person is dead after a single-engine plane crash near the Ogle County Airport on Tuesday morning.

The pilot of a crop duster plane died in the 9:36 a.m. accident, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said.

“When we arrived on scene, there was a crop duster that was fully engulfed on the north side of Illinois Route 64,” VanVickle said.

Authorities blocked off a section of Illinois Route 64 between Mt. Morris and Oregon. Westbound traffic was being rerouted to Rock Road and eastbound traffic was stopped at Ridge Road, on the east edge of Mt. Morris.

After hitting the power lines, the small plane came to rest on the north side of the state highway on the edge of a cornfield located near the driveway of the Aframe Family Greenhouse, 2810 IL-64, Oregon.

VanVickle said seven power poles were impacted because of the crash, and there are a number of people in that area without power.

That section of the road will remain closed to allow ComEd crews full access to the area until power lines are repaired, he said.

The small airport is located on the south side of the state highway and has one grass runway.

Identification of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

As of 11:30 a.m., ComEd crews had arrived on scene and were using boom trucks to assess damages.

VanVickle said the sheriff’s office is awaiting the arrival of the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the accident. He said their arrival could be delayed due to other incidents in the region and the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Fly-In held in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. That event attracts hundreds of thousands of aviation enthusiasts and pilots to the region.

At 12:41 p.m., VanVickle said that section of state highway will remain closed for the remainder of the day,

The Mt. Morris Fire Protection District also remained on scene.

