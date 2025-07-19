Education Notes: Sterling student named to Washburn University dean’s list

Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, has announced its spring 2025 dean’s list honorees.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

Angela Burkett of Sterling was named to the list.

UW-Platteville announces spring 2025 graduates

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to more than 700 undergraduate students for the spring of 2025.

Students from the Sauk Valley who graduated include:

Dixon: Emma Carlson, mechanical engineering; and Madelyn Verdick, supply chain management

Rock Falls: Alvaro Hernandez, psychology

Sterling: Max Jacobs, agricultural business; and Emma Yde, management

Blackburn College announces dean’s list

Blackburn College in Carlinville has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester. Students named to the dean’s list must earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.

Area students include Beth Brill, Marquez Canery and Elizabeth Spaulding, all of Sterling.

UW-Platteville announces chancellor’s list

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its chancellor’s list, honoring those with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the spring 2025 semester.

Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include:

Dixon: Maddy Verdick, supply chain management

Rock Falls: Tyler Bonnell, computer science

Sterling: Max Jacobs, ag business