Rock Falls could become site of water ski shows; fundraising underway for equipment, dock

Steve Johnson hits the throttle in turn two Saturday, July 12, 2025, during a heat at the Rock Falls’ River Chase held at Sewards Park in Rock Falls. Sewards Park could become the site of weekly water ski shows if an ongoing push by the Sauk Valley Water Ski Shows group is successful. (Alex T. Paschal)

Local organizers are trying to bring water ski shows to Rock Falls’ Sewards Park.

Matt Hicks with the Sauk Valley Water Ski Shows group said his organization is seeking sponsors and donations to raise money that would be used to bring water ski shows and other aquatic entertainment to Rock Falls.

Hicks has been helping organize local water ski shows for the past several years, but could not get on the water this year because of financial constraints.

He said the group already has several boats but needs to raise between $60,000 and $80,000 for repairs, a large metal dock, insurance, a boat trailer, fuel and additional equipment to start the season next year.

“We have one boat that’s running and needs to get water tested,” Hicks said. “Another boat still needs to be inspected to see what condition it’s in. Motor-wise, the rest of the boat looks good. We need our third boat for a safety boat. We don’t have an outboard motor for that setup. We have two other boats that could handle those motors, as well.”

Hicks said depending on the size of the water ski team and the number of acts in the show, most teams have at least four towing boats.

“It would be nice to have an extra boat or two in case one needs to be repaired,” Hicks said. “But we need to start small, and the boats we have would be enough to get these shows started once they are repaired.”

If Hicks’ group reaches its goal, the free water ski shows would be Saturday evenings from Memorial Day to Labor Day at Rock Falls’ Sewards Park, 606 E. Second St. Future goals would include building a stadium to host regional tournaments, themed shows and additional aquatic entertainment, such as jet ski races and other water sports.

Hicks is rounding out the group’s water ski team but said other volunteer positions, such as boat drivers, ground crew and announcers, are needed.

“We’ve had less than half a dozen verbal confirmations,” Hicks said. ‘But I think once we get boats and a dock and people see something is happening, we’ll see more people signing up.”

Despite positive community feedback, Hicks said donations have been sparse so far.

“The only money we’ve raised so far is what we made from the [Rock River] Duck Race,” Hicks said. “A lot of people think it’s a really great idea and are excited for it, but then they don’t donate. And I get it. Everything’s a bit tight these days.”

Hicks plans to spend the next few weeks visiting local businesses and organizations in hopes of drumming up sponsorships or donations.

For information, email saukvalleywaterskishow@gmail.com.