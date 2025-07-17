Summer Eats: Lunches available through United Way of Lee County

Jonathan Webb and daughter Emery, 5, pick up lunch Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Lincoln School in Dixon from Tina Adcock. (Alex T. Paschal)

The United Way of Lee County’s Summer Eats program has been handing out free lunches every Wednesday since June 4.

Children and teens can pick up a bag that contains three lunches and a breakfast item at one of several places in Lee County. No registration or identification is required, and participation is open to all children and teens 18 and younger.

In Dixon, lunches can be picked up from noon to 12:30 p.m. at:

Old Lincoln School (Open Sesame)

St. Paul Church

Wooden Wonderland

Splash Pad at Vaile Park

Dixon High School

Jefferson School

Washington School

Outside of Dixon, food can be picked up at these libraries during open hours:

Amboy Public Library

Ashton Public Library

Dixon Public Library

Franklin Grove Public Library

Oregon Public Library

Paw Paw Public Library

Polo Public Library

Each bag will contain a juice, fruit, snack, lunch item (soup, Spaghetti-O’s, etc.), cookies, cereal or oatmeal. Lunches will be available until Aug. 6.

Go to unitedwayofleecounty.org for more information.