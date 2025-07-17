July 17, 2025
Shaw Local
Summer Eats: Lunches available through United Way of Lee County

United Way of Lee County Summer Eats program sets up each Wednesday

By Alex T. Paschal
Jonathan Webb and daughter Emery, 5, pick up lunch Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Lincoln School in Dixon from Tina Adcock.

The United Way of Lee County’s Summer Eats program has been handing out free lunches every Wednesday since June 4.

Children and teens can pick up a bag that contains three lunches and a breakfast item at one of several places in Lee County. No registration or identification is required, and participation is open to all children and teens 18 and younger.

In Dixon, lunches can be picked up from noon to 12:30 p.m. at:

  • Old Lincoln School (Open Sesame)
  • St. Paul Church
  • Wooden Wonderland
  • Splash Pad at Vaile Park
  • Dixon High School 
  • Jefferson School
  • Washington School

Outside of Dixon, food can be picked up at these libraries during open hours:

  • Amboy Public Library
  • Ashton Public Library
  • Dixon Public Library
  • Franklin Grove Public Library
  • Oregon Public Library
  • Paw Paw Public Library
  • Polo Public Library

Each bag will contain a juice, fruit, snack, lunch item (soup, Spaghetti-O’s, etc.), cookies, cereal or oatmeal. Lunches will be available until Aug. 6.

Go to unitedwayofleecounty.org for more information.

Malaina Herrera, 7, of Dixon, takes a bag of lunches Wednesday, July 16, 2025, from Tina Adcock as part of the United Way of Lee County Summer Eats program. Each bag contains three lunch items plus a breakfast food.

Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist/columnist for Sauk Valley Media