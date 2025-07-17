Summer Eats: Lunches available through United Way of Lee County

The United Way of Lee County’s Summer Eats program has been handing out free lunches every Wednesday since June 4.
Children and teens can pick up a bag that contains three lunches and a breakfast item at one of several places in Lee County. No registration or identification is required, and participation is open to all children and teens 18 and younger.
In Dixon, lunches can be picked up from noon to 12:30 p.m. at:
- Old Lincoln School (Open Sesame)
- St. Paul Church
- Wooden Wonderland
- Splash Pad at Vaile Park
- Dixon High School
- Jefferson School
- Washington School
Outside of Dixon, food can be picked up at these libraries during open hours:
- Amboy Public Library
- Ashton Public Library
- Dixon Public Library
- Franklin Grove Public Library
- Oregon Public Library
- Paw Paw Public Library
- Polo Public Library
Each bag will contain a juice, fruit, snack, lunch item (soup, Spaghetti-O’s, etc.), cookies, cereal or oatmeal. Lunches will be available until Aug. 6.
Go to unitedwayofleecounty.org for more information.
