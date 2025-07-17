Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Shaw Local on homeless situation in Sterling

An abandoned homeless camp is pictured near Avenue G in Sterling. (Photo provided by the Sterling Police Department)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 16 featured Shaw Local News representatives Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark discussing local happenings, including the homeless situation in Sterling.

Other topics discussed include: rental property rules in Sterling, the appointment of law enforcement officials in Sterling, a local celebration this month in Erie, work on a new civic group through the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, work on city improvements in Sterling, and a Rock Falls court update.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.