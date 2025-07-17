July 18, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Shaw Local on homeless situation in Sterling

By John Sahly
An abandoned homeless camp is pictured near Avenue G in Sterling.

An abandoned homeless camp is pictured near Avenue G in Sterling. (Photo provided by the Sterling Police Department)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Shaw Local News on homeless situation in Sterling and more" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for July 16 featured Shaw Local News representatives Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark discussing local happenings, including the homeless situation in Sterling.

Other topics discussed include: rental property rules in Sterling, the appointment of law enforcement officials in Sterling, a local celebration this month in Erie, work on a new civic group through the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, work on city improvements in Sterling, and a Rock Falls court update.

John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.