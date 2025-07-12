Carl Sandburg’s life, work topics of July 13 Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society presentation

The Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society will host a presentation titled “Carl Sandburg: Poet of the People” at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at the Lincoln Land Center, 611 E. Third St., Sterling.

Barry Cloyd has developed a fascination for the poetry, music and story of this brilliant man, who from humble beginnings as the son of a Swedish blacksmith in Galesburg rose to become a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner.

Known around the world, Sandburg defined the essence of American life with his free-verse poetry and prose. Less known is that he was also a serious folk musicologist.

This show weaves together Sandburg’s poetry, stories of Abraham Lincoln and American folk songs, including some of Cloyd’s original material, to bring to life one of America’s most-loved poetic giants.

Sandburg’s biographies and his works are the primary source material. This presentation entertains and educates through story and song while providing broad insight into the values, history, spirit and solid work ethic of his beloved American people and their times.

Cloyd is a Midwestern-based, award-winning, touring singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist who typically performs more than 125 shows of all types per year. In addition to a concert schedule, he was the resident stringed instrumentalist/vocalist/historian on the Spirit of Peoria Paddlewheel Riverboat for 22 years, traveling the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

He has shared the stage and recorded with many stars of the Blues and Americana worlds, including members of Buddy Guys’ band, The Byrds, Stephen Stills’ bands, Emmylou Harris’ band, The Oak Ridge Boys, and John Denver and Dan Fogelberg’s bands.

Cloyd has been earning a living by touring, performing concerts, songwriting and conducting original programs for the past 25 years.

After the program, the historical society plans to hold its annual pie and ice cream social. Tours of the historic Lincoln-Manahan Home Museum will also be offered.