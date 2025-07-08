Wadsworth to bring Walgreen presentation to Oregon’s Coliseum Museum on July 12

OREGON — Dixon speaker and historian Tom Wadsworth is coming to Oregon to present his research into Charles R. Walgreen and his connections to Dixon on Saturday, July 12.

The one-hour program starts at 10 a.m. at the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana, 124 N. Fourth St., Oregon, and includes over 100 rare photos and PowerPoint slides.

Walgreen started his drug store career in Dixon in 1891. By his death in 1939, he had built an empire of almost 500 stores throughout the nation. Wadsworth’s presentation focuses on Walgreen’s connections to Dixon and rural northern Illinois.

Wadsworth, who has a national reputation as an engaging speaker, writer, and voice-over artist, was the morning anchor on WSDR radio in Sterling in the 1980s. His career includes 10 years in ministry, 10 years in radio, and 30 years in corporate communications. Now retired and living in Dixon, he holds two master’s degrees and a PhD.

This event is free and open to the public. Register online at www.cmaaa.org/events.html.

You may also call 815-595-5810 or email info@cmaaa.org for more information.