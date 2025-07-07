Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Dallas Knack on ‘Hot Dog Day’ and more

Chris Olds mans the grill outside of Air Play in Sterling on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, for Sterling’s annual Hot Dog Day. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 7 featured the Executive Director of the Sauk Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dallas Knack, discussing upcoming events on the chamber’s calendar.

Those events include: the Multi-chamber “Business After Hours” networking at Sauk Valley Community College on July 17, with Sauk Valley, Dixon, Oregon, Rock Falls, and Morrison participating, along with “Hot Dog Day” associated with Sterling Main Street presented on August 1. Also, the 40th annual “Steak Fry” fundraiser is set for August 7, and a look at the rebranding of the “Keystone” group into the “Under 40” area to promote opportunities and information.

