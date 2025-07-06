Beyond Trim: Shining the light on eye problems

STERLING — At my last exam, my eye doctor mentioned that I may be in the very early stage of developing cataracts. Yes, I am at that age.

Since I now have a personal stake in understanding how I might better protect my eyes, I thought I would review some advice from the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

July is usually a month full of sunshine and that may be why the AAO selected July as the month to observe Healthy Vision Month. It turns out that sunlight plays an important role in our vision and overall health.

For example, we need a little natural light every day to help us sleep well. The light-sensitive cells in our eyes play a role in our bodies’ natural wake-sleep cycles. This is especially important as we age and become more apt to get insomnia. Spending time outdoors in the daylight can also help prevent nearsightedness in kids.

But too much UV light, whether from sunlight or indoor artificial rays, can damage the eye’s tissues as well as the cornea and lens. This contributes to greater risk of cataracts, cancers, and growths on the eye.

To reduce your risk of UV-related eye conditions, you can follow these recommendations from the AAO:

Wear UV blocking sunglasses. Be sure to select sunglasses that provide 100% UV or UV400 protection, or block both UV-A and UV-B rays.

Wear a hat along with your sunglasses. Broad-brimmed hats are best.

Protect children and senior citizens with hats and sunglasses. Everyone is at risk for sun damage.

Know that clouds don’t block UV light. The sun’s rays can pass through haze and clouds.

Sunlight is strongest midday to early afternoon. It is also stronger at higher altitudes and when reflected off water, ice, or snow.

Never look directly at the sun. Doing so at any time, including during an eclipse, can damage the eye’s retina and cause a serious injury known as solar retinopathy.

Avoid tanning beds. Tanning beds pose the same risks to your eyes and body as outdoor UV light.

I’m going to be better about wearing my sunglasses, because spending the summer indoors is just not an option. I hope you will go outside and enjoy the sun this summer, too. Just don’t forget your eye protection and a hat!

Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.