July 05, 2025
Shaw Local
Roadwork to begin July 7 on Route 30 west of Morrison

By Shaw Local News Network
U.S. Route 30 sign

U.S. Route 30 sign (Shaw Local File Photo)

MORRISON – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, work on Route 30 west of Morrison will begin Monday, July 7.

The half-mile work zone will be from Garden Plain Road to the west Illinois 78 junction.

Work will mill and resurface the road. There will be daytime lane closures controlled by flaggers during the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Motorists can expect delays, should allow extra time for trips through this area, and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

