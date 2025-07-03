Upper Mississippi River Refuge announces fireworks restrictions

THOMSON – The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge recently announced that fireworks will not be permitted due to wildlife disturbance and litter.

Fireworks lights and sounds are seen as threats by nesting bald eagles and startle great blue herons and colonial nesting birds. The fireworks shock can cause wildlife to flee to unexpected areas of roads, fly into buildings and obstacles, and abandon nests, according to a news release. Litter from firecrackers, bottle rockets and explosives also can be a choking hazard and toxic if ingested.

The refuge includes Mississippi River beaches and islands from Rock Island to Wabasha, Minnesota. To view the refuge’s area, visit fws.gov/library/collections/upper-mississippi-river-pool-maps.

Federal law enforcement officers will patrol the refuge for fireworks and banned bottles. Officers also are reminding visitors to wear personal flotation devices on the water.

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge protects and preserves the habitat of various wildlife, including fish and migratory birds, and is the most-visited refuge in the U.S.