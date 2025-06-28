June 28, 2025
Ohio church hosts pie and ice cream social June 29 to celebrate 150th anniversary

By Kate Santillan
OHIO – Immaculate Conception Church has announced several upcoming events to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

A pie and ice cream social will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 29, in the church’s basement, 101 N. Main St., Ohio. Attendees can reminisce about their faith journeys. Ice cream, pie and coffee will be served.

An anniversary Mass is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15. The Mass will commemorate the church’s dedication. A celebration dinner is set for after the Mass in the church basement. Dinner attendees are encouraged to register.

The church was dedicated by Bishop Thomas P. Foley of Chicago on Nov. 14, 1875. The parish’s first pastor was Father P.J. Gormley. The church’s current pastor is the Rev. Thomas Shaw.

