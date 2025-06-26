Education Notes: Sauk Valley students on dean’s lists at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recently announced its dean’s list for the 2024-25 spring semester.

The university named more than 6,700 students to the dean’s list.

The list honors students who received a semester GPA of 3.5 to 3.75, depending on the student’s college. Students also can be named to multiple dean’s lists.

Local students named to the dean’s list include:

Dixon: Laynie Berkey, junior, emerging media arts; and Lucas Joseph Schaab, sophomore, accounting

For more information, visit go.unl.edu/deanslist-spring25.

University of Iowa announces spring 2025 dean’s list

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa recently announced its dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

The university named more than 8,000 students to the dean’s list.

Sauk Valley-area students on the dean’s list include:

Sterling: Lelaina Block, Chelsey Chatters, and Kirsten Workman

Sterling student named to Normandale Community College graduates list

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Sterling resident Jakob Oelrichs recently was named to Normandale Community College’s graduates list for the spring 2025 semester.

The college honored more than 1,400 graduates during its 2025 commencement ceremony May 19 in the college’s orchestra hall.

Oelrichs received a certificate in accounting. The ceremony also honored summer and fall 2024 graduates.