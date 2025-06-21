125 attend Polo School Board meeting to get answers about June 14 shooting deaths

Friends of Joshua Conway comfort his sister, Jessica, after she addressed the Polo School Board during the public comment period at the board's regular meeting Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at Centennial Grade School. Also pictured are Polo School Board President Matt Mekeel and Superintendent Kelley Mandrell. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO – As the investigation into the shooting deaths of two men in a teacher’s home on June 14 continues, about 125 people attended the Polo School Board meeting Wednesday, June 18, some making emotional statements alleging “inappropriate contact” between a teacher and one of the men.

Joshua M. Conway, 19, of rural Polo and Michael C. Gul, 29, of Wauconda were found dead on the third floor of a Polo home in the 500 block of West Mason Street late Saturday night, June 14, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said in a news release.

The Polo Police Department and Ogle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home at 11:58 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting with one adult male victim and at least one adult woman held at gunpoint by another man inside the residence.

On Monday, law enforcement identified Conway, a 2024 graduate of Polo High School, as the male with the handgun.

“The female was able to flee the residence with other members of the household,” VanVickle said.

During the course of the investigation, members of the Ogle County Emergency Response Team and the Northwest Critical Incident Response Team entered the residence and found Conway dead on the third floor of the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, VanVickle said.

Gul, a 2014 graduate of Prophetstown High School, also was found dead on the third floor.

Autopsies for Conway and Gul were performed Monday, June 16, at the Ogle County Coroner’s Office in Oregon. Those results are pending.

On Wednesday, the Polo School Board decided to move its regular meeting from a room at the Centennial Grade School to the school’s gymnasium to accommodate the larger crowd. During the public comment period at the start of the meeting, several people – including family and friends of Conway – gave emotional statements to the board alleging misconduct by a female high school teacher.

“How was it handled?” asked Conway’s sister. “It wasn’t. Josh was a victim of something that never should have happened.”

Other friends of Conway accused school officials of not acting on the “many” accusations and “shoving them under the rug,” arguing that the teacher should be investigated.

Others expressed sorrow for both families, noting the impact on the Polo community and other high school students.

Polo School Board President Matt Mekeel read a prepared statement to Conway’s family and the crowd.

“Thank you for your comments. Mine, as well as the whole board’s, thoughts and prayers have been with your family since the tragic events of last Saturday. We recognize that this is a difficult time for everyone and appreciate your attendance here this evening.

“I am confident that you, as well as everyone within the community, understands and respects that the board does not discuss internal personnel matters in an open forum.

“It is also our goal to hold our teachers to high standards and appropriate professional interaction with students. When information is brought to the district’s attention it is our goal to ensure appropriate investigation occurs of all credible concerns. The board does not take such matters lightly, so if you have specific factual information that would assist in any investigation, please provide it to our legal counsel and law enforcement.

“Beyond that, we are unable to comment further as we understand an open law enforcement investigation remains pending.”

On Friday, VanVickle said the investigation is ongoing, and Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said his office would review all materials once the police investigation is complete.

Police responded to the home after the county’s 911 center received a call at 11:58 p.m. of a shooting at the home.

“Initial information indicated that an individual had been shot with a handgun. Upon further investigation, it was determined that a 19-year-old male suspect had shot an occupant and was holding additional household members hostage inside the home,” VanVickle said in a Sunday news release. “The hostages were able to escape the residence safely prior to the arrival of law enforcement.”

Due to the severity of the situation, the Ogle County Emergency Response Team was activated along with the Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Team and the residential area was cordoned off while officers investigated, VanVickle said.

The Polo Police Department was assisted by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, Ogle County Emergency Response Team, Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team, the Polo Fire Protection District, Dixon Rural Fire Protection District, Mercy Health Systems MD-1, Illinois State Police Crime Scene, Ogle County State’s Attorney, Ogle County Coroner’s Office and Polo Street Department.

On Sunday and Monday, city officials along with the Polo Police Department and Polo School District issued statements regarding the deaths.

Polo city officials released this statement:

“In the wake of the tragic incident on June 14, 2025, our community is reminded of the unwavering dedication and professionalism of our first responders. The Polo Police Department, alongside many other law enforcement teams, demonstrated extraordinary commitment in ensuring the safety and security of our residents during an unimaginably difficult situation.

“Their swift action, coordination, and courage in the face of crisis embody the highest standards of public service. We extend our deepest gratitude to these individuals for their tireless efforts and continued dedication to our community’s well-being.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic event, their families, and all who have been affected. No words can fully capture the sorrow of such a loss, but we stand in solidarity with those grieving and offer our deepest condolences. In times of tragedy, it is more important than ever that we support and uplift one another, reminding ourselves of the strength and resilience of our community. We will continue to keep those impacted in our thoughts as we navigate this difficult time together.”

Polo Police Department

“We at the Polo Police Department are at a loss for words following the heartbreaking tragedy that occurred over the weekend. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with everyone affected during this incredibly difficult time.

“Our hearts are heavy as we process the tragic event that occurred in our community.”

Polo School District

“In alignment with the sentiments of our city, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Polo Police Department and all the first responders who acted swiftly and with steadfast professionalism to ensure the safety of our community. Your courage and dedication during this incredibly difficult time are deeply appreciated,” the school district’s statement read.

The district also provided counseling services to students and staff members in the days after the deaths.

“Together, we will navigate this difficult time with strength and unity,” the statement concluded.

Obituary information

According to his obituary, Conway was a 2024 graduate of Polo High School, where he engaged in both athletic and academic pursuits. He had finished his first year as a student at Louisiana State University, where he made the dean’s list.

Gul grew up in Prophetstown and graduated from Prophetstown High School in 2014. He went on to earn a degree in sports management from Rockford University in 2019 and served as clubhouse site director and camp supervisor at the Buffalo Grove Park District.

