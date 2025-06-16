Letter: Republicans, Democrats must work together to eradicate corruption

We all Americans now today are experiencing an immeasurable degree of U.S. governmental corruption. I could never imagine our American people experiencing such a horrible cost to our people both monetarily and mentally.

The sad facts are surfacing that we were all deliberately deceived by our democratic governmental leaders. We are just scratching the surface of this corruption.

I pray we will get to the bottom of this and implement ways to absolutely secure and protect our American people from ever facing this degradation to our country again.

Many of my friends are democrats and I know in my heart that our democratic brothers and sisters were equally lied to and deceived.

Now is the time to put our heads together and become competent and true friends again, striving together to make our country strong with the eradication of greed, allowing all our people to have an unequivocal knowledge of trust in our United States of American executive leaders and branches.

Bob Conklin, Sterling