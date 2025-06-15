Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews State Senator Li Arellano of Dixon

State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon (Photo provided by the Office of state Sen. Li Arellano Jr.)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 13 featured Illinois 37th District State Senator Li Arellano of Dixon discussing the close of the most recent legislative session in Springfield and passage of the new state budget.

Other topics discussed: his appointment to the state’s homelessness task force, tax problems involving Chicago transit, transportation enhancement projects, a summer reading program for kids and a series of town hall meetings including one in Dixon on June 24.

